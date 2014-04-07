OF Oswaldo Arcia remains sidelined with a sore right wrist. He will be examined by Twins doctors on Monday and hopes to play by Wednesday. If not, he could be a candidate for the disabled list, according to manager Ron Gardenhire.

1B Chris Colabello was one of the hitting stars in the Twins’ 10-7 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Batting with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the score tied 6-6, Colabello belted a bases-clearing double to left-center field. He also had an RBI single in the fourth inning. Colabello hit safely in each of the Twins’ six games this season. Overall, he is hitting .391 with one home run and an American League-leading 11 RBIs.

SS Jason Bartlett was forced into action in the outfield Sunday after OF Josh Willingham was removed from the game in the second inning with a left wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch. The Twins were also short one outfielder because OF Oswaldo Arcia was unavailable due to a sore right wrist. Bartlett played the last eight innings in left field, only the second time in his 10-year career he has appeared in a game in the outfield.

OF Josh Willingham left Sunday’s game in the bottom of the second inning after getting hit in the left wrist by a pitch from Justin Masterson. Willingham was taken to a local hospital for X-rays, which were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

OF Jason Kubel, who spent some time with the Indians last season, enjoyed his return to Cleveland over the weekend. Kubel was 5-for-8, with a double and two RBI in the last two games of the series with the Indians.