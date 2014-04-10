OF Darin Mastroianni had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, and he takes the roster spot of OF Oswaldo Arcia, who landed on the disabled list. Mastroianni was 9-for-20 (.450) through four games for Rochester this season. He hit .185/.229/.215 with no homers and five RBIs in 30 games for Minnesota last year.

LHP Caleb Thielbar, who has struggled over the early part of the season, was sharp Wednesday, striking out two and throwing only 24 pitches over two perfect innings after entering the game with a 6.75 ERA in four appearances this season. Thielbar was a revelation for the Twins last season, making 49 appearances -- primarily as a lefty specialist -- and striking out 39 in 46 innings with a 1.76 ERA.

OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) took swings in the cage Wednesday, but he didn’t play. He is considered day-to-day. Willingham was hurt Sunday, and he hasn’t appeared in a game since.

LF Jason Kubel hit his first home run of the season Wednesday and his first in a Twins uniform since Aug. 31, 2011. Kubel, who hit the first home run in Target Field history on April 12, 2010, collected 103 home runs for Twins between 2004 and 2011 before signing as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

3B Trevor Plouffe, who singled in the first inning, has hit safely in all eight games this season. Plouffe’s career-best hitting streak is 17 games, which he accomplished in 2012.

RHP Phil Hughes had a rough first inning as a Twin at Target Field. Hughes, a former New York Yankee, threw five straight balls to start the game and received a Bronx cheer from the home fans when he tossed his first strike on pitch No. 6. Hughes got three more sarcastic cheers from the crowd before the end of the inning, as he allowed four runs on 43 pitches. He wound up lasting five innings, and he didn’t give up another run.