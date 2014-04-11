1B Joe Mauer was presented with the 2013 Silver Slugger Award before Thursday’s game. The Silver Slugger is presented annually to the best offensive player at each position in the American League and National League as voted on by Major League Baseball coaches and managers. Former Twins right fielder and current hitting coach Tom Brunansky presented Mauer the award, his fifth.

LF Jason Kubel singled in the second inning to extend his current hit-streak to five games. He went 1-for-3 in the game and is hitting .478 (11-for-23) with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs during the streak and leads the Twins with a .448 batting average on the year.

3B Trevor Plouffe had his eight-game hitting streak snapped after going 0-for-3 Thursday. He hit .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles and seven RBIs over the eight games.