RHP Kyle Gibson pitched 6 1/3 innings Friday, allowing one run on five hits. He became the first Twins starter to pitch into the seventh inning in 10 games this season.

UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and the Twins will send him to Fort Myers on April 13 to continue his rehabilitation.

1B Joe Mauer singled in a run in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday for his first RBI this season. Mauer, who finished the night 1-for-5 at the plate, is hitting .244.

OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) left the April 6 game after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative, and he did not play April 7-11. Willingham took swings in the cage Friday and reported continued soreness, prompting the team to schedule an MRI. The Twins are expected to place Willingham on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 6) on April 12.

OF Jason Kubel played in his 1,000th career game Friday, tripling and driving in a run in his first at-bat. Kubel, in his second stint with the Twins, has played in 762 games with Minnesota, 230 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and eight with the Cleveland Indians.

LHP Brian Duensing tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief Friday. He’s now pitched six shutout innings over four appearances this season, allowing one hit and striking out three.