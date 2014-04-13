FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Brian Dozier led off the bottom of the first with a home run, his second lead-off home run of the season and fifth of his career. Dozier’s four home runs are tied for first among all American League hitters.

1B Joe Mauer’s second inning home run was his first homer since last Aug. 16. Mauer’s blast was the 106th of his career, breaking a tie with current teammate Jason Kubel for 13th on the team’s all-time list.

LF Jason Kubel’s second inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games. He leads the Twins with a .405 average this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed one run in eight innings Saturday, the most for a Twins starter since last Aug. 12. It’s the most innings for a start by Nolasco since he went eight innings in back-to-back starts last Aug. 23 and 28 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

