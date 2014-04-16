SS Pedro Florimon’s second-inning triple was his first since Sept. 10, 2012, against the Cleveland Indians.

1B/OF Chris Colabello’s RBI double in the bottom of the first gave him 15 RBIs this season, which leads the American League. He also had three hits Tuesday, which is a career high.

LF Jason Kubel was hit by a pitch inside his left elbow in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kubel stayed in the game. The Twins have two outfielders already on the 15-day disabled list (Josh Willingham, Oswaldo Arcia) who have been hit by pitches this season.

RHP Phil Hughes has allowed four earned runs in all three starts this season. His loss Tuesday was his first of the season, and his ERA remained 7.20.