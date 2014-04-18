RHP Kyle Gibson’s eight scoreless innings in game one of the doubleheader Thursday were a career high. He improved to 3-0 this season, becoming the first Twins starter to make the Opening Day roster and win his first three starts since 2008 (Livan Hernandez).

2B Brian Dozier led off the first inning with his fifth home run of the season. The leadoff shot was the sixth of his career and third this season. His six leadoff homers are tied for fifth on the Twins’ all-time list with Zoilo Versalles.

1B Chris Colabello doubled once in the first game of the doubleheader and two more times in the nightcap, giving him nine two-baggers this season, most in MLB. Colabello had five hits in two games Thursday and finished the three-game series against Toronto 8-for-12 with four doubles and five RBIs.

UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) began a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Fort Myers April 17.

INF Eduardo Nunez was called up as the 26th man for the second game of the doubleheader Thursday, starting at third base and batting seventh. Nunez was acquired in a trade from the New York Yankees on April 7. Nunez is expected to be sent back to Triple-A Rochester, where he is 7-for-22 with a home run and three RBIs with the Red Wings.

CF Aaron Hicks singled to center in his first at-bat Thursday night. He has now reached base safely in eight of his last nine games and in 11 of 15 games this season.