April 19, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Chris Colabello is on pace to break the Twins record for RBIs in April. Colabello has 19 through 16 games. The record is held by Kirby Puckett, who drove in 26 runs in 1994. He went 1-for-4 with no RBIs on Friday against the Royals.

DH Josmil Pinto (2-for-4) picked up his first multi-hit game of the season. His two-out single in the fourth was critical for the Twins because of the way it ended. With the Twins down 2-0, Pinto hit a double to the wall in left-center field. LF Alex Gordon threw out Pinto trying to stretch it into a double. “That’s a double in the gap,” Gordon said of Pinto challenging him. “You’ve got to go every time on that. I just made a good throw.”

OF Jason Kubel, who was second on the Twins in hitting coming into the game (.350), was given the night off from the starting lineup. He pinch hit for SS Pedro Florimon with two on and two outs in the seventh inning. He flew out to left field to end the inning.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (5.2 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) allowed 11 hits or more in a game for the sixth time in his career. Nolasco, who came into the season with an 89-75 record (all in the National League), fell to 1-2 in his first season with the Twins and in the American League.

