OF Chris Colabello was 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games (11-for-20, with four doubles). He leads the American League with 19 RBIs.

RHP Kevin Correia lost his fourth career decision to the Kansas City Royals (0-4) by giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits in six innings. He remains winless (0-2) in 2014.

1B Joe Mauer was 1-for-5 on his 31st birthday. It’s the sixth time he’s played on his birthday, and the sixth time he has collected exactly one hit. He’s 6-for-22 (.273) in his career on his birthday.

DH Kurt Suzuki hit a home run for the first time in his career as the designated hitter. He was the DH for the first time since May 15, 2011, when he was with the Oakland Athletics.