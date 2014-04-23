RHP Kyle Gibson (3-1) was charged with his first loss of the season after allowing seven runs on 10 hits in three-plus innings. In his first three starts over 19.1 innings combined, Gibson had allowed two earned runs, and 12 hits.

-OF Darin Mastroianni was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and assigned on option to Triple-A Buffalo. OF Kenny Wilson was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Mastroianni, 28, appeared in seven games this season for the Twins, going 0-for-11. A 16th-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2007, Mastroianni has hit .220 with three home runs, 22 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 115 games over four major-league seasons. Wilson, 24, was batting .210 with one home run and eight RBIs at Double-A New Hampshire this season. He was a second-round pick in the 2008 draft.

2B Brian Dozier has six homers this season to tie Pittsburgh’s Neil Walker for most at the position. He is tied with Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez for most homers by a leadoff hitter and is the first Twin with six homers in April since Justin Morneau in 2008.

RF Chris Colabello has a seven-game hit streak and reached safely in 16 of 19 this season after hitting a solo homer on Tuesday. He leads the American League with 22 RBIs.

C Joe Mauer has struck out multiple times in nine of 19 games after doing so just 18 times in 113 games last season. After going 1-for-4 on Tuesday, he is a career .167 hitter against Rays LHP David Price.