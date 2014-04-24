FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 24, 2014 / 9:18 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Chris Colabello produced four RBIs on a two-run homer and eventual game-winning single in the 12th inning of a 6-4 win over the Rays on Wednesday. He leads the American League with 26 RBIs and is one off Giancarlo Stanton’s MLB mark. He tied the Twins record (Kirby Puckett) for RBIs in April, with six games remaining.

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks in five-plus innings of a no-decision. Coming off three rocky outings, he lowered his ERA from 7.98 to 7.32. His 15 walks in four starts are second most in the American League.

CF Sam Fuld received a standing ovation at Tropicana Field in his first game playing for the Twins. The diminutive outfielder went 2-for-5.

RHP Casey Fien improved to 3-0 after pitching 2 1/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts Wednesday in a 6-4, 12-inning win over the Rays. He is one of three American League relievers with three wins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.