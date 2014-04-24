DH Chris Colabello produced four RBIs on a two-run homer and eventual game-winning single in the 12th inning of a 6-4 win over the Rays on Wednesday. He leads the American League with 26 RBIs and is one off Giancarlo Stanton’s MLB mark. He tied the Twins record (Kirby Puckett) for RBIs in April, with six games remaining.

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks in five-plus innings of a no-decision. Coming off three rocky outings, he lowered his ERA from 7.98 to 7.32. His 15 walks in four starts are second most in the American League.

CF Sam Fuld received a standing ovation at Tropicana Field in his first game playing for the Twins. The diminutive outfielder went 2-for-5.

RHP Casey Fien improved to 3-0 after pitching 2 1/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts Wednesday in a 6-4, 12-inning win over the Rays. He is one of three American League relievers with three wins.