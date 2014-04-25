OF Kenny Wilson was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday. He will report to Double-A New Britain. Wilson is batting .228 with 13 homers and 196 stolen bases in 505 games in the minors.

RHP Kevin Correia will make his fifth start of the season Friday against the Tigers. In six previous starts against Detroit, Correia owns a 1-3 record despite a 2.75 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks. The right-hander allowed only five earned runs in 20 2/3 innings over three starts against the Tigers last season. Correia gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over six innings against the Royals on Saturday, taking his second loss of the season.

C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Thursday’s 9-7 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Brought into Minnesota for his defensive prowess behind the plate more so than his hitting ability, Suzuki has driven in eight runs in his last four games and 17 on the season, the most among major-league catchers with a minimum of half their games played at the position. Thursday was also Suzuki’s second three-hit game of the season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco has allowed five or more runs in four of his five starts this season. On Thursday against the Rays, he became the first Twins pitcher to record the win despite allowing six or more runs since Scott Baker on July 6, 2007, a 20-14 Twins win. Nolasco was also the first to win despite allowing six or more runs and double-digit hits since Frank Viola on July 5, 1986. Nolasco has allowed 43 hits this season, the most in the American League and second most in the majors. “I thought I did a decent job,” Nolasco said Thursday. “Look at the line, it’s a lot worse than it should be. It’s unbelievable, but not much I can do.”

OF Sam Fuld recorded the second multi-double game of his career in Thursday’s win over the Rays, his former team, at Tropicana Field. It was Fuld’s first such game since April 11, 2011, when he became known as “Super Sam Fuld” and finished with a single shy of the cycle with four extra-base hits. In his first series with the Twins, Fuld logged three doubles in two games against his former team after not recording a single two-base hit all last year. Fuld’s last three-hit game before Thursday was July 1, 2013. “It’s nice to come back here and play well and contribute, good to put some good swings on the ball,” Fuld said. “Part of that is just being experienced. I’ve done it before. I’ve gone through extended periods without seeing any pitching. I‘m always trying to be simple with my approach, and I think it helps with the situation.”

OF Aaron Hicks matched his career high with three RBIs in the Twins’ 9-7 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday. All three of those RBIs came courtesy of a three-run homer in the fifth inning against Rays reliever Heath Bell. Hicks’ last three homers have come with runners on base, while the first six of his career were solo shots.