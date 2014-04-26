2B Brian Dozier launched his seventh home run of the season into the second deck in left to lead off the seventh inning Friday. He is third in the American League in homers this season.

RF Chris Colabello’s RBI single in the sixth inning gave him 27 RBIs, breaking Kirby Puckett’s 20-year-old club record of 26 RBIs in the month of April.

UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He retired from professional baseball on April 19.

LF Jason Kubel had two doubles Friday and has a hit in six of his last eight games. Friday’s game was Kubel’s second of the season with a pair of two-baggers. He is batting .319 with 12 RBIs this season.

CF Sam Fuld had two hits for the Twins in his Target Field debut. In three starts with Minnesota, Fuld has three multi-hit efforts.