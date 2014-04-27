FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2014 / 7:38 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Brian Dozier scored his 24th run of the season in the fifth inning Friday, tying Paul Molitor’s club record for most runs scored in March/April. Molitor set the mark in 1996.

C Josmil Pinto’s walk in the second inning was his 17th of the season, tying Tim Teufel’s 30-year old club record for most walks by a rookie in March/April.

3B Trevor Plouffe left the game in the seventh inning because of a left triceps contusion. He initially stayed in the game after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, ripping a two-run single -- Minnesota’s first hit of the day -- in a four-run fifth inning. His hit extended his hitting streak to seven games.

RHP Phil Hughes pitched seven strong innings Saturday and has quality starts in two straight outings. He also has consecutive wins for the first time since last May, when he was with the New York Yankees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
