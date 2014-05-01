FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Eduardo Escobar’s four hits Wednesday were a career high. He also knocked in a pair of runs. The four-hit performance raised his batting average to .345.

LHP Kris Johnson, 29, will make his Twins debut in the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Johnson is 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA at Triple-A Rochester. His only big league experience thus far came in four games for Pittsburgh last season. He was 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA.

1B Joe Mauer’s first-inning single extended his hitting streak in interleague games to 11. He’s also hit in all nine games against the Dodgers, going 20-for-34.

DH Josmil Pinto went 2-for-4 Wednesday and has now reached base in 16 straight games and in 19 of 20 overall this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will start the first game of a doubleheader with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Pelfrey (0-2, 7.32 ERA) was supposed to start Tuesday, but that game was postponed.

LHP Brian Duensing allowed his first earned run of the season Wednesday. He entered the game having thrown 9 2/3 scoreless innings to start the year.

