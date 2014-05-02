SS Eduardo Escobar doubled in Game 1 of the doubleheader (he did not play in the nightcap) and finished the series against the Dodgers 5-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs. He raised his batting average by 93 points to .333.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 in Game 2 and scored his 26th run of the season, extending his major league lead. He has hits in eight of his last nine games and has a .282 average with two homers, four RBIs and eight walks over that span.

LHP Kris Johnson was called up as the 26th man and started Game 2 of the split doubleheader against the Dodgers, making his Twins debut in the process. Acquired over the winter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Duke Welker (who was acquired from the Pirates last summer in the Justin Morneau trade), Johnson was 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA at Triple-A Rochester. He entered with one career big-league start, a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last Sept. 1.

1B Joe Mauer had three hits in Game 2 of the doubleheader. His first-inning single extended his interleague hitting streak to 13 games, and he has hit in all 11 of his games against the Dodgers.

RHP Mike Pelfrey could be headed for a demotion after another poor start. He gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. He dropped to 0-3 with a 7.99 ERA. “We’ve got to figure out what we need to do next and where we need to go with that, and that’s what we’re going to try to do here,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’ll sit down and talk to the pitching coach and the pitcher and everybody involved and see where we go with this, because it’s not moving fast enough forward.”

CF Aaron Hicks left Game 2 of the doubleheader after reporting concussion-like symptoms after running into the wall in the sixth inning. He is considered day-to-day.