May 3, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Danny Santana was called up to take the place of RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained groin), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday. He will arrive in Minnesota in time to play Saturday afternoon.

LHP Logan Darnell was called up to take the place of CF Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Darnell, who was scheduled to start Saturday for Triple-A Rochester, was needed after the Twins used every member of their bullpen in a doubleheader Thursday.

1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position Friday and is now batting .136 with RISP this season.

3B Trevor Plouffe’s double in the ninth inning snapped a streak of 12 straight at-bats without a hit. His 12 doubles are the most in the American League.

RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) complained of soreness following his start in game one of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

CF Aaron Hicks was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 2. Hicks crashed into the wall attempting to make a catch but stayed in the game for one inning before departing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
