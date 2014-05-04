2B Brian Dozier hit his eighth home run of the season in the third inning. He entered the day tied for fifth in the American League in home runs. The blast also snapped a four-game streak in which the Twins had not hit a home run.

SS Danny Santana was in uniform and available off the bench but did not play after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday. He was added to the roster when the Twins placed RHP Mike Pelfrey on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained groin.

RHP Kevin Correia won his first game of the season on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak that spanned nine starts. He also shaved more than a run off his ERA, dropping it from 7.33 to 6.09.

1B Joe Mauer hit his second home run of the season in the seventh inning and drove in a run with a single in fifth. It was his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Mauer is hitting .433 over his last eight games, with six RBIs and seven runs.

3B Trevor Plouffe doubled in the first inning, assuming the major league-lead in that category with 13 this season. He also has 10 extra base hits in his last 12 games and 12 of his last 18 hits have gone for extra bases.