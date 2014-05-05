2B Brian Dozier filled the box score Sunday, getting a single, drawing two walks, stealing two bases and scoring two runs. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 22 games and saw his batting average rise nearly 30 points over the eight-game homestand. His 31 runs scored is best in MLB.

1B Joe Mauer left Sunday’s game in the third inning with muscle spasms in his lower back. He is day-to-day.

DH Trevor Plouffe doubled in two runs in the third inning Sunday, extending his major league-leading doubles total to 14. He has 11 extra-base hits in his last 13 games.

RHP Phil Hughes tossed 6 1/3 innings Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks for his third straight quality start and third consecutive win. He’s 3-1 on the season.

CF Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 2, will not travel with the team on their upcoming seven-game road trip to Cleveland and Detroit.