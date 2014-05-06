RHP Kyle Gibson was not involved in the decision, but pitched seven scoreless innings on two hits Monday vs. Cleveland. Gibson also extended his streak to 36 consecutive innings without allowing a home run, the longest current streak in the major leagues.

SS Eduardo Escobar’s 10th-inning home run was the difference in the Twins’ 1-0 win over Cleveland Monday. It was Escobar’s first home run of the season, but Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he wasn’t surprised by the power shown by his 5-10, 175-pound infielder. “He can swing it, we’ve all seen that,” said Gardenhire. “You watch him in batting practice, he hits them as far as anybody. It’s a big moment. It’s cool. You see the big smile on his face and everyone else.”

INF Danny Santana’s infield single in the ninth inning Monday was the first hit of his major league career. Santana, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the seventh inning, got his first major league hit off RHP Cody Allen, a grounder hit deep into the hole at short. Santana beat SS Asdrubal Cabrera’s throw to first.

C Joe Mauer did not play Monday due to lower back spasms. He had to leave Sunday’s game vs. the Orioles because of the spasms. He is listed as day-to-day.