Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
May 8, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Logan Darnell was very impressive in a three-inning relief stint Tuesday vs. Cleveland. Darnell pitched three hitless and scoreless innings, retiring all nine batters he faced, and touching 95 mph on the stadium radar gun. “I’ve never hit 95 before in my life, so either their gun is juiced or I had a little adrenalin going,” Darnell said.

1B Joe Mauer continues to be sidelined by lower back spasms. The condition forced him out of Sunday’s game vs. Baltimore and has caused him to miss the first two games of the Cleveland series.

3B Trevor Plouffe is 1-for-8 in the first two games of the series in Cleveland. Plouffe is a career .337 hitter at Progressive Field, and he has a career .302 average vs. the Indians.

RHP Samuel Deduno made his first start of the season on Tuesday after beginning the season in the bullpen. Deduno pitched five innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits, with two strikeouts and two walks, and took the loss, as his record fell to 0-2. “I‘m not frustrated because it was my first start,” Deduno said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
