May 8, 2014 / 7:42 PM / in 3 years

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Logan Darnell has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the roster for RHP Matt Guerrier, whose contract was purchased from Rochester. Darnell was recalled from Rochester on May 2, and made one appearance, and in three innings retired all nine batters he faced.

RHP Matt Guerrier’s contract has been purchased from Triple-A Rochester. In a combined seven appearances at Rochester and Double-A New Britain Guerrier was 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA.

1B Joe Mauer missed his third consecutive game with back spasms Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined for a couple more days.

OF Aaron Hicks took live batting practice Wednesday. He was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 2. He is eligible to be activated starting Thursday.

