Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
May 10, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Pedro Florimon was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday’s game. In 65 at bats over 25 games with the Twins Florimon was hitting .108 with one RBI.

C/OF Chris Herrmann was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday’s game. In 35 at-bats over 14 games with the Twins, Herrmann hit .114 with no home runs or RBIs.

C Joe Mauer missed all four games of the Cleveland series with lower back spasms. Mauer could return to the lineup this weekend.

OF Sam Fuld has been placed on the seven-day disabled list with concussion-like symptoms. Fuld is the second Twins player on the seven-day DL, the other being OF Aaron Hicks.

INF Eduardo Nunez has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace OF Sam Fuld, who was placed on the seven-day disabled list with concussion-like symptoms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
