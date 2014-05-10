RHP Kyle Gibson blanked Cleveland for seven innings on Monday and tries to build off his last outing when he starts against Detroit on Saturday afternoon. Gibson, who has never faced the Tigers, gave up just two hits to the Indians after allowing 12 runs on 19 hits in his previous two starts. Despite his 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame, Gibson has pitched to contact, recording only 16 strikeouts in six starts.

1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup for the fifth consecutive game but is showing improvement from the back spasms that have sidelined him since Sunday. Mauer took swings in the indoor batting cages before Friday’s game in Detroit. Manager Ron Gardenhire remains hopeful that Mauer will return to the lineup at least in a designated hitter role this weekend.

C Kurt Suzuki continued his clutch hitting with a two-run single against Detroit on Friday that proved to be the difference in the game. Suzuki leads all catchers with 24 RBIs. He added another single and raised his average to .302.

RHP Phil Hughes won for the second time against Detroit this season by pitching seven shutout innings on Friday. Hughes, who raised his record to 4-1, asked to come out in the seventh after throwing 86 pitches. He also beat the Tigers on April 26 when he gave up one earned run in seven innings. “He was pounding the zone, painting,” Tigers C Alex Avila said. “He had great command of his fastball and his cutter.”

OF Chris Parmelee was active for Friday’s game after having his contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester. Parmelee, who hit .305 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 32 games for Rochester, had two hits in four at-bats. Parmelee was added to the 40-man roster by designating Double-A OF Kenny Wilson for assignment. Wilson was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on April 24.

CF Aaron Hicks was activated from the 7-day disabled list on Friday and was in the starting lineup. He went 0-for-4 as his average dropped to .169. Hicks suffered concussion-like symptoms after making a catch while crashing into the center-field wall during a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 1. The Twins opened roster spots by optioning INF Pedro Florimon and C/OF Chris Herrmann to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.