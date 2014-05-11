RHP Kyle Gibson lasted just two innings and allowed six earned runs while taking the loss at Detroit on Saturday. He gave up six hits during a six-run second, including a three-run homer to Miguel Cabrera, and didn’t get help defensively as the Twins committed two errors. Gibson, who hadn’t allowed a home run this season, had thrown seven shutout innings at Cleveland on Monday. “Our kid just couldn’t make a pitch,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

2B Brian Dozier hit his ninth home run in the third inning, a three-run shot against Detroit’s Max Scherzer. His homer total leads all major-league second basemen. Dozier went 1-for-5 and is still hitting a subpar .236.

1B Joe Mauer returned the lineup on Saturday after missing the previous five games with back spasms. He served as the designated hitter and got a single in three at-bats. He also drew a walk. Mauer, who is batting .297, could return to first base as early as Sunday’s finale in Detroit.

LF Jason Kubel was not in the lineup on Saturday. Kubel, who was expected to be the left-handed designated hitter, has played left field regularly because of injuries. He started the previous 13 games and hit .167. “You’ve got to give those guys a mental break,” manager Ron Gardenhire said of his veteran players.

RHP Anthony Swarzak enjoyed his best outing of the season on Saturday, pitching four shutout innings in relief and allowing just one baserunner. It was a bounce-back performance by Swarzak, who gave up three runs in one-third of an inning at Cleveland on Thursday. “His last outing was one of the rougher ones we’ve seen him have,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It was a big performance from him. He needed that after his last one.”

RHP Samuel Deduno will try to block out his previous outings at Comerica Park when he faces Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Deduno has been rocked twice in two career starts at Comerica, allowing 13 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings in two losses. Overall, Deduno is 2-2 with a 7.48 ERA in four career starts against the Tigers. He made his first start of the season at Cleveland on Tuesday and gave up three earned runs in five innings while taking the loss.