2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 Wednesday and has hit in his last eight games at Target Field. He’s hitting .353 with a homer and five RBIs over that stretch.

OF Oswaldo Arcia was removed from the disabled list May 14 and was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. He had been out since April 5 due to a sore right wrist.

RHP Kevin Correia lost for the fifth time this season, allowing five runs on nine hits over four innings Wednesday. He has just three quality games among his eight starts this season.

C Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-4 Wednesday and has a hit in 14 of his last 19 games, dating to April 18. Over that span, he’s hitting .343 with six extra-base hits. He’s hitting .312 for the season.

3B Trevor Plouffe’s first-inning double was his 16th of the season, which leads the American League and is tied for second in the majors. He followed with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, only his second blast of the season.