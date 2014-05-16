SS Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 Thursday and has now hit safely in five straight games. He is 9-for-20, with five doubles over that span and is hitting .347 overall this season.

LHP Glen Perkins blown save was his second of the season and first since his first appearance of the season April 2 against the Chicago White Sox. Perkins had 10 straight saves in between, the third-longest streak in baseball and best in the American League entering the day.

RHP Phil Hughes has now faced 119 straight batters without a walk, the longest streak without a free pass by a Twins pitcher since Kevin Slowey in September of 2011.

RF Chris Parmelee’s second inning home run was his second blast of the series. Since having his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on May 9, Parmelee has at least one hit in five of his six games and is batting .320.

RHP Jared Burton tossed a scoreless seventh inning Thursday and has now pitched 7 1/3 straight innings of scoreless relief. He started the season by allowing nine runs over nine appearances in nine innings pitched.

CF Aaron Hicks’ walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning was his first career walk-off hit.

RHP Casey Fien, who sat out the previous three days due to a right arm contusion, returned to action Thursday. He threw a scoreless inning against the Red Sox and recorded his sixth “hold” of the season.