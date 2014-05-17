RHP Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of one-run ball Friday and won his first game since April 17. In four starts at Target Field this season, Gibson is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

2B Brian Dozier had a home run and a double Friday, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. The homer, his 10th of the season, makes Dozier the first to reach double digits in that category this season.

DH Josmil Pinto’s fifth-inning home run was his sixth of the season. It also extended his personal hitting streak to five games, a new career high. Pinto has a .294 average against righties this season, compared to a .171 line against left-handers.

CF Aaron Hicks’ third-inning double was his first two-base hit off a right-handed pitcher this season. Despite a .207 batting average over his last 10 games, Hicks has a .378 on-base percentage.