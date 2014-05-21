2B Brian Dozier, who went 2-for-4 with a run Tuesday, has a 10-game hitting streak, matching the longest of his career. Dozier is hitting .385 (15-for-39) during the streak. Dozier also leads the major leagues with 42 runs.

C/OF Chris Herrmann was officially recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday morning. Herrmann was hitting .400 (14-for-35) in nine games for the Red Wings with three doubles, a triple and a home run. Herrmann took the roster spot of RHP Michael Tonkin, who was optioned to Rochester on Sunday.

1B Joe Maurer extended his interleague hitting streak to 14 games by going 1-for-4 Tuesday. He is hitting .463 (25-for-54) during the streak. Maurer has a career batting average of .344 (200-for-598) in 161 interleague games.

C Kurt Suzuki’s inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning Tuesday night was the Twins’ first since 1B Joe Mauer raced around the bases on July 27, 2007. It was the ninth in the history of Petco Park, but it shouldn’t have made the list. Suzuki reached the seats in left with his line drive, but he raced around the bases after second base umpire Andy Fletcher ruled the ball in play. “Interesting, very weird,” said Suzuki of his first inside-the-park homer at any level. “I thought for sure it went out. I just kept running. I got towards third base and I said, ‘Shoot, I might as well keep going.’ Joe Joe (third base coach Joe Vavra) kept waving me home, so I said, ‘Maybe I got a chance.'”

RF Chris Parmelee was hitless in his past 12 at-bats when he led off the Twins’ second with a homer Tuesday. He has three homers in 10 games.