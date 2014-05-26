C Chris Herrmann struck out as a pinch hitter in the Twins’ 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, after which he was told he was being demoted to Triple-A Rochester. Twins manager Rod Gardenhire said Herrmann would get a look in center field while in the minors, as the parent club is currently well stocked at catcher with Kurt Suzuki and Josmil Pinto.

OF Oswaldo Arcia will be promoted from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Twins manager Rod Gardenhire announced Sunday. Arcia was hitting just .111 (2-for-18) when he was demoted earlier this month. He also battled a sore groin earlier this season. Arcia hit .251 with 14 home runs in 97 games for the Twins last season.

1B Chris Colabello needs at-bats, manager Rod Gardenhire noted Sunday after announcing the Twins optioned the team leader in RBIs to Triple-A Rochester. Colabello did not play in the Giants’ three-game sweep over the Twins that wrapped up Sunday. He is in the midst of an 0-for-23 slump. All but three of Colabello’s 30 RBIs came in April.

INF/OF Danny Santana made his second start of the season in center field in Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He had two of the Twins’ four hits in the game, but he demonstrated in the field why he is best suited to playing shortstop. Santana misplayed OF Gregor Blanco’s game-opening pop fly to shallow center field, allowing the easily catchable ball to fall in front of him for a single. The Giants went on to score two runs in the inning. He also had a shot to throw out 1B Michael Morse at the plate on SS Brandon Crawford’s shallow flyball to center field in the fourth inning, but his throw was 30 feet up the third base line.

RHP Kevin Correia could be making the most important start of his Twins career Monday against the Texas Rangers. With RHP Mike Pelfrey close to rejoining the rotation, Correia is the logical odd man out. A 6.52 ERA in nine starts will put a pitcher on that type of thin ice. The good news for Correia is he is coming off a quality start, three runs on four hits over six innings in a 5-3 win last Tuesday over the San Diego Padres. The veteran has pitched brilliantly in his career against the Rangers, going 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA in three starts.

LF Josh Willingham will be activated off the disabled list Monday, Twins manager Rod Gardenhire announced Sunday. Willingham broke his left wrist in the first week of the season, and he spent the past week on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester. He was hitting .294 (5-for-17) through six games with the Twins before suffering the injury. Willingham hit a total of 49 home runs over his first two seasons in Minnesota.

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez made his fifth start of the season in left field in Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants and demonstrated why he is considered more of an infielder and designated hitter than an outfielder. Nunez got a bad break on 3B Pablo Sandoval’s blooper to shallow left field in the first inning, turning a sure out into a single that plated the Giants’ first of two runs in the inning. Nunez didn’t help the team at the plate, either, going 0-for-4.