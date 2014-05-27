FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, extending his hit streak to four games. He has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games since May 10 and is hitting .391 over that span. All 15 of his doubles have come over the last 26 games.

RF Oswaldo Arcia was called up from Triple-A Rochester prior to Monday’s game. He went 1-for-4 with a double in his first at-bat. Arcia started the season with the Twins but was shelved with a hand injury. He was deemed healthy three weeks ago, but was optioned to Rochester to get some swings before making his return to Minnesota.

LF Josh Willingham returned from the 15-day disabled list Monday and went 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch. Willingham missed 41 games with a fractured left wrist.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit his fourth homer of the season in the first inning. The home run was the 30th of his career at Target Field, the most among all players in the park’s four-plus year history.

CF Aaron Hicks went 2-for-4 with two singles in his first game as only a right-handed batter. He has a hit in six straight home games and is hitting .421 over those games.

