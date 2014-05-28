RF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season Tuesday. It was his 15th career homer, but first since last Sept. 15 after an early season hand injury kept him out of the big-league lineup.

1B Joe Mauer doubled in a run in the bottom of the third, extending his hitting streak to seven games, a season high. Of his 15 RBIs this season, 14 have come at Target Field.

RHP Phil Hughes’ quality start was his seventh straight. It was also the third time in his last four outings Hughes has lasted at least seven innings.

UT Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-2, including the game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. He also came around to score the game-winning run later in the inning. The single snapped an 0-for-11 skid for Nunez.