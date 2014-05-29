RHP Kyle Gibson tossed his fifth quality start of the season Wednesday and is 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA in five starts at home this season.

2B Brian Dozier led off the game with a double and is now hitting .287 at Target Field this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained groin, was returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester after suffering shoulder discomfort. He will be evaluated by Twins doctors later on Wednesday.

OF Sam Fuld, out since May 8 with concussion symptoms, flew to Pittsburgh to meet with Dr. Micky Collins, a noted concussion specialist. Fuld is hitting .232 with one homer and seven RBIs in 20 games for the Twins this season.

CF Aaron Hicks was a late scratch from the Twins lineup Wednesday after suffering from lower-back stiffness. He was set to be re-evaluated by team doctors later in the night on Wednesday.