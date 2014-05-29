FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 29, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson tossed his fifth quality start of the season Wednesday and is 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA in five starts at home this season.

2B Brian Dozier led off the game with a double and is now hitting .287 at Target Field this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained groin, was returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester after suffering shoulder discomfort. He will be evaluated by Twins doctors later on Wednesday.

OF Sam Fuld, out since May 8 with concussion symptoms, flew to Pittsburgh to meet with Dr. Micky Collins, a noted concussion specialist. Fuld is hitting .232 with one homer and seven RBIs in 20 games for the Twins this season.

CF Aaron Hicks was a late scratch from the Twins lineup Wednesday after suffering from lower-back stiffness. He was set to be re-evaluated by team doctors later in the night on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.