RF Oswaldo Arcia went 3-for-5 for his second multi-hit game of the series. He also returned to the Twins lineup Monday after missing nearly two months rehabbing a wrist injury.

CF Danny Santana had three singles Thursday for the first three-hit game of his career. He also stole his first major league base in the sixth inning.

RHP Matt Guerrier struck out two in one scoreless inning of relief. The first punch out was the 400th of his major league career.

DH Josh Willingham went 2-for-3 and homered for the first time this season Thursday. He missed 41 games with a fractured wrist before returning to the lineup on Monday.

3B Trevor Plouffe doubled in the fifth inning, his 19th of the season. He entered the day tied for the American League lead in that category.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained groin, returned Wednesday from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester after suffering shoulder discomfort. He will have an MRI on the shoulder on Thursday.