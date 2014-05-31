FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
May 31, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-4 and has a seven-game hitting streak that predates his DL stint due to a right wrist injury. Since returning from the minors Monday, he is hitting .429 (9-for-21).

CF Danny Santana’s first career start as a leadoff hitter was cut short in the third inning when he suffered a laceration on his upper left eyelid that required stitches. The injury occurred when he stole third and during a head-first slide, his helmet hit him in the eye and caused bleeding.

RHP Kevin Correia will make his 11th start and first start against the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. His lone appearance against the Yankees was getting two outs for the San Francisco Giants on June 23, 2007. Correia has lost three of his last four starts after opening May by allowing one run and five hits over seven innings against the Orioles. He last pitched Monday against the Texas Rangers when he allowed four runs and seven hits over seven innings while striking out five without a walk.

RHP Mike Pelfrey has been on the disabled list since May 2 with a strained groin but it turns out he has inflammation in his elbow. During his examination doctors found that Pelfrey has an irritated ulnar nerve but no structural damage. He will seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.

OF Sam Fuld remains sidelined with a concussion as he missed his 20th game. The good news is that Fuld felt no issues swinging off the tee and is ready to progress even more with his rehab.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
