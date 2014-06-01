RF Oswaldo Arcia had a seven-game hitting streak ended by going 0-for-4 on Saturday, but he recorded his third outfield assist in less than 24 hours in the sixth inning by starting the play that threw out New York 3B Yangervis Solarte on a double.

OF/IF Danny Santana missed the game after seven stitches to repair his lacerated upper left eyelid. The Twins said he was unavailable Saturday but might play Sunday.

RHP Kevin Correia crossed two things off his list by starting against the Yankees and pitching at Yankee Stadium. He allowed one run and nine hits in six innings on Saturday, lowering his ERA from 6.34 to 5.87. He also continued to be plagued by poor run support as the 3-1 loss dropped his run support average to 4.26.

DH Joe Mauer was held hitless in his four at-bats against New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka on Saturday and snapped two streaks associated with the Yankees. It ended a seven-game hitting streak against the Yankees and a nine-game hitting streak at Yankee Stadium that dated to April 5, 2011.

RHP Phil Hughes faces the Yankees for the first time on Sunday since signing a three-year deal with the Twins this past offseason. Hughes was 56-50 in seven seasons with the Yankees but 4-14 last season. Hughes extended his streak to 175 hitters without a walk on Tuesday against Texas when he did not get a decision and allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings.