RHP Kyle Gibson makes his 11th start of the season Monday when the Twins open a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Gibson will be looking to turn in better results away from home as he is 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA in five road starts this season. Gibson last pitched Wednesday against the Texas Rangers and did not get a decision after allowing six hits in six scoreless innings during Minnesota’s 1-0 loss.

IF/OF Danny Santana was held out of the lineup for the second straight day due to a laceration on his upper left eyelid. That injury occurred when he stole third base Friday on a head-first slide and it required seven stitches.

DH Josh Willingham made his fourth start as the designated hitter and sparked the ninth inning of Sunday’s 7-2 victory with a solo home run. All three of his home runs have been since he returned from the disabled list last Monday. During a modest five-game hitting streak he has six hits in 16 at-bats.

RHP Phil Hughes said he did not hear much negativity from the fans while he warmed up and during the game. Hughes also said that pitching against the Yankees was like any other game, and Sunday’s start was a lot like his other recent starts. Hughes allowed two runs and three hits over eight innings against his former team. The only negative, if you want to call it that, was that he finally walked a hitter after 178 at-bats, but that was hardly a big deal since he thinks that is the kind of record you find on the bottom of a page in a yearbook.