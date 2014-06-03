FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
June 4, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson took the loss Monday after giving up four runs on six hits over six innings at Milwaukee. While Gibson has been very good at home (3-1, 1.85 ERA) this season for the Twins, he has struggled away from Miller Park, posting a 1-4 record and an 8.03 ERA.

OF Danny Santana returned to the Twins lineup Monday having missed the last two games after suffering face lacerations Friday in New York. Santana went 2-for-4 against the Brewers and in 16 games since earning his first call-up from Triple-A Rochester, he’s batting .386 (17-for-44) with two stolen bases and six runs scored.

1B Joe Mauer hit two doubles Monday, giving him 290 for his career. He finished the day 2-for-4 and is now batting .347 in 24 career games at Miller Park and .354 lifetime against Milwaukee. He also extended his interleague hitting streak to 19 games. Mauer is a .334 hitter all-time against National League opponents.

LF Josh Willingham went 2-for-2 Monday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Willingham is 8-for-18 during that stretch, with three home runs and seven RBIs.

RHP Mike Pelfrey is waiting for the effects of anti-inflammatory medication to wear off before starting to play catch again. Pelfrey has been on the DL since May 2 with a strained groin but recently experienced discomfort in his right ulnar nerve and may seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who performed his 2012 Tommy John surgery.

