RHP Kyle Gibson took the loss Monday after giving up four runs on six hits over six innings at Milwaukee. While Gibson has been very good at home (3-1, 1.85 ERA) this season for the Twins, he has struggled away from Miller Park, posting a 1-4 record and an 8.03 ERA.

OF Danny Santana returned to the Twins lineup Monday having missed the last two games after suffering face lacerations Friday in New York. Santana went 2-for-4 against the Brewers and in 16 games since earning his first call-up from Triple-A Rochester, he’s batting .386 (17-for-44) with two stolen bases and six runs scored.

1B Joe Mauer hit two doubles Monday, giving him 290 for his career. He finished the day 2-for-4 and is now batting .347 in 24 career games at Miller Park and .354 lifetime against Milwaukee. He also extended his interleague hitting streak to 19 games. Mauer is a .334 hitter all-time against National League opponents.

LF Josh Willingham went 2-for-2 Monday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Willingham is 8-for-18 during that stretch, with three home runs and seven RBIs.

RHP Mike Pelfrey is waiting for the effects of anti-inflammatory medication to wear off before starting to play catch again. Pelfrey has been on the DL since May 2 with a strained groin but recently experienced discomfort in his right ulnar nerve and may seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who performed his 2012 Tommy John surgery.