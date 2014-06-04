FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Echo Trending HP
June 5, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Joe Mauer drew a first-inning walk off Yovani Gallardo, moving him into a tie for third place on the Twins’ all-time list with 641 walks. Mauer went 1-for-3 Tuesday, improving his career average to .336 in 167 interleague games.

2B Josmil Pinto snapped an 0-for-8 slump with a second-inning RBI single to left. Pinto is batting .100 (2-for-20) in his last nine games.

LF Josh Willingham hit his fourth home run of the season and extended his hitting streak to seven games Tuesday at Milwaukee. Willingham is batting .409 during that stretch (7-for-22) with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

RHP Samuel Deduno issued a season-high four walks Tuesday. but earned his second victory of the season, holding the Brewers to two runs on six hits and four walks over five innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
