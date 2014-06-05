RF Oswaldo Arcia homered in the fourth inning, his third of the season but first with runners on base. His four RBIs Wednesday were a season high and the most since he had six last Sept. 22.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-3 and has a hit in four straight games. He also stole his 13th base and is one short of his career high of 14 set last season.

1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-4, snapping his 20-game interleague hitting streak. It was the longest active interleague streak in the majors.

LF Josh Willingham went 2-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .440 with four homers and 11 RBIs over that stretch.

RHP Ricky Nolasco won his second straight game Wednesday, tossing seven innings of four-run ball. It was the first time Nolasco has won back-to-back starts since last September.