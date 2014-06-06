RF Oswaldo Arcia hit his first career grand slam in the third inning and doubled in the sixth inning before leaving the game with a leg injury. Following the double, Arcia was picked off second base and sprained his right ankle during the rundown. He was replaced by Chris Parmelee. “They tell me it’s not serious. We should know more (Friday),” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.

CF/SS Danny Santana, who went 2-for 5 Thursday, is hitting .344 in 32 at-bats as a center fielder. Santana, who came through the Twins’ system as a shortstop, has a hit in 13 of his first 19 games at the major league level and is hitting .351 with four doubles, three steals and three RBIs over his first 57 big league at-bats.

SS Nick Gordon was selected by the Twins with the fifth overall pick in the baseball draft Thursday. Gordon, a Florida high school senior who is the son of former All-Star pitcher Tom Gordon and younger brother of Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon, is built a lot like his older sibling. Tall and thin at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Nick Gordon has the arm strength to remain at shortstop long-term, a position of need within the Twins organization.

RHP Kevin Correia saw his record fall to 2-7 Thursday, the most losses by any pitcher in the American League and tied for most in all of baseball. Manager Ron Gardenhire said after the game that Correia’s spot is still safe, however. The Brewers tagged Correia for five runs on 10 hits in five innings.

LF Josh Willingham was held hitless Thursday but walked three times, the first time since last April 6 he drew three walks in one game. Willingham, who is hitting .320, boasts a superb .493 on-base percentage.