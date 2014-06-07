RF Oswaldo Arcia pinch hit for CF Aaron Hicks in the eighth inning one night after sustaining a sprained right ankle Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Arcia, ruled day-to-day after Thursday’s game, could be in the lineup Saturday as the DH.

CF Danny Santana went 1-for-5 with his first major league home run, a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Astros righty Tony Sipp. He now has a hit in 14 of his 20 starts at the big-league level this season.

LF Josh Willingham went 1-for-5 and has a hit in nine of 10 games since May 28 He has reached base safely in 16 of the 18 games in which he has played this season.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a double, his 22nd of the season. His 22 doubles are the most in the American League and tied his career high set last season.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed five runs in six innings of work Friday, taking the loss -- his first since April 15. He also snapped a streak of eight consecutive quality starts dating back to the same game.