FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 7, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Oswaldo Arcia pinch hit for CF Aaron Hicks in the eighth inning one night after sustaining a sprained right ankle Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Arcia, ruled day-to-day after Thursday’s game, could be in the lineup Saturday as the DH.

CF Danny Santana went 1-for-5 with his first major league home run, a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Astros righty Tony Sipp. He now has a hit in 14 of his 20 starts at the big-league level this season.

LF Josh Willingham went 1-for-5 and has a hit in nine of 10 games since May 28 He has reached base safely in 16 of the 18 games in which he has played this season.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a double, his 22nd of the season. His 22 doubles are the most in the American League and tied his career high set last season.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed five runs in six innings of work Friday, taking the loss -- his first since April 15. He also snapped a streak of eight consecutive quality starts dating back to the same game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.