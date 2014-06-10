INF/OF Danny Santana, who started in center field, led off the first with his second home run of the season Monday in the Twins’ 5-4 loss at Toronto. It was his first career homer leading off a game. Santana has collected a hit in nine of his past 10 games. He has hit in 17 of his 23 games in the majors after starting the season at Triple-A Rochester. He went 2-for-5 Monday, raising his average to .364.

RHP Kevin Correia will try to beat the Blue Jays for the second time in his career when he starts the middle game of a three-game series Tuesday at Rogers Centre. Correia is 1-3 with a 6.48 ERA in six career outings (four starts) against the Blue Jays. His last start against Toronto was Sept. 7, 2013, at Target Field when he allowed five runs on seven hits over six innings in an 11-2 loss.

1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-4 Monday in the Twins’ 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays, and his streak of reaching base safely against Toronto ended at 16 games. He was playing his 1,234th game with the Twins, tying OF Torii Hunter for ninth on the club’s all-time list.

1B/DH Kendrys Morales, who was signed as a free agent Sunday, started as the designated hitter Monday and had a walk and a single in four plate appearances. The Twins previously he would need a few days before he would be ready to play. He was replaced by PR Aaron Hicks in the ninth.

OF Sam Fuld went a combined 2-for-6 with a walk and a double Saturday and Sunday in his first two games of a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A New Britain. Fuld has been on the disabled list since May 8 due to concussion symptoms.