C Eric Fryer was called up from Triple-A Rochester. He hit .252 with a .323 on-base percentage, a .333 slugging percentage, no homers and 11 RBIs in 36 Triple-A games this season. He had brief stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 and 2012 and the Twins last year, compiling a .302 average with one homer and four RBIs in 22 major league games.