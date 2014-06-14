RHP Kyle Gibson squared his account with Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera on Friday night. Cabrera tagged Gibson for a three-run home run May 10 at Comerica Park in a two-inning outing that was the shortest start of his career. But Friday night, protecting a 1-0 lead in the fifth, Gibson got Cabrera to hit into a double play with the bases loaded and one out. “Andy (pitching coach Rick Anderson) came out to remind me it was an RBI situation and Cabrera is pretty aggressive in those situations. I tried to be aggressive. I wanted to be down with a slider or sinker away. He hit it right to the third baseman (Trevor Plouffe). If you want to win a game, you’ve got to make that big pitch in that situation. And that was a big situation with a 1-0 game and that guy up.”

2B Brian Dozier was held out of the starting lineup Friday in Detroit due to a sore lower back. “He might need a day,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “The trainers felt he would need a couple days but we’ll see. I’ll ask Dozier Saturday, he’ll let me know.” Dozier said he first felt back stiffness Tuesday after playing on the artificial surface at Rogers Centre in Toronto and aggravated it in a collision Wednesday with SS Eduardo Nunez trying for a pop fly double in shallow left center. He was hit in the back by Nunez’s knee.

DH Kendrys Morales has seen Minnesota go 3-1 since he joined the team June 9. “Morales has been huge for our lineup,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He stepped right in and started hitting right away, like he’d never missed a beat. We’re guarded on how many games in a row he can play right now. We don’t know if he can play every game right now.”

OF Sam Fuld was called back from a rehab assignment Friday and certified “ready to play” by manager Ron Gardenhire. “The only reason he’s not in the starting lineup is this is not a good night for him, against a left-handed pitcher. We need him.” Fuld played four games with Double-A New Britain. He missed 32 games with concussion-like symptoms that had him on the disabled list since May 8. He was inserted as a pinch-runner Friday night in the ninth inning and remained in the game to play left field.

CF Aaron Hicks was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a right shoulder strain. Hicks hurt the shoulder diving for a ball June 7 against Houston. Hicks was hitting .198 in 48 games for Minnesota.

C Eric Fryer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday to replace C Josmil Pinto, optioned to Rochester on Wednesday. Fryer, who has previous major league experience with Pittsburgh and Minnesota, hit .252 in 36 games for the Red Wings. He hit .385 in six games for the Twins last year. “He’s our backup catcher,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.