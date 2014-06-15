2B Brian Dozier, who sat out Friday night’s game because of a sore lower back, pronounced himself ready to play Saturday after a few swings in the batting cage. He was called into the game in the eighth when 3B Eduardo Nunez had to come out because of a hamstring strain. “He was stiff, and he was stiffer at the end of the game,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

SS Danny Santana will continue to see some action in center field, according to manager Ron Gardenhire. ”He’s an infielder,“ Gardenhire said. ”That’s where he’s ultimately going to be. But center field will continue to be an option. He’ll get his time out there through the rest of the season. Santana started at short Saturday after being in center the night before.

3B Trevor Plouffe had to come out of Saturday’s game after the third inning because of a strained left side muscle sustained in the bottom of the inning, and might wind up on the disabled list. Plouffe fielded an infield single by Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler in the third, doubling over and falling to the ground while the ball trickled out of his glove.

RHP Samuel Deduno has had his ups and downs with Minnesota and Saturday was one of the downs. Deduno was rattled for seven runs in the third inning and left one out shy of completing the inning. ”He’s kind of like a ‘top-of-the-steps’ guy,“ manager Ron Gardenhire said. ”He can walk a guy on four pitches and then he can strike out the side.

INF Eduardo Nunez was pressed into action after 3B Trevor Plouffe suffered a strained left oblique in the third inning on Saturday, then got hurt himself. Nunez had to come out after seven innings because of a strained hamstring. “It’s not good,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. A decision on whether Nunez will have to go on the disabled isn’t expected until Sunday.

C Eric Fryer played for the first time Saturday, a day after being recalled from the minors. “I‘m not worried about him catching anybody,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He caught (a few games) for us last year and during spring training.” Fryer struck out to the end game, but also had three straight singles before that, scoring twice and driving in a run.