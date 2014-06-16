SS Pedro Florimon was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Rochester when 3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the disabled list. He was scheduled to arrive at Comerica Park just about when Minnesota’s game at Detroit was due to start and was used as a pinch-runner in the eighth. “His hitting has been on the upswing lately,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I like the kid an awful lot. I like having him around.” Florimon has been playing shortstop exclusively but Gardenhire said “he can play second or third. He’s had experience at those positions.”

2B Brian Dozier returned to the starting Twins’ lineup Sunday after getting into Saturday’s game in the eighth inning. “He says he’s fine,” manager Ron Gardenhire said of Dozier, who has had a sore back for about a week. “I guess he is fine, he hit a home run (Saturday). I think he’d be in (the manager’s office) fighting it if he wasn’t in the lineup.” Minnesota will be short an infielder for a day or two and Gardenhire worries that Dozier’s back problems could resurface if he’s not 100 percent healthy. He was 0-for-4 plus a walk, batting third in the order instead of leading off.

SS Daniel Santana led off Sunday even though Minnesota’s normal leadoff hitter, 2B Brian Dozier, returned to the lineup. 1B Joe Mauer was also bumped up to second. “Joe had a couple of good at-bats out of the two spot,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’re just trying to figure things out, find a way to score runs.”

3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to inflammation near the ninth left-side rib and sent home to Minneapolis with a case of the flu. The Twins said his injury was not to an oblique, as originally feared when he had to come out of Saturday’s game after three innings. The club is hopeful he’ll be able to return in two weeks.

RHP Jared Burton did a good job in a bad situation Sunday for Minnesota. Burton came in with the bases loaded, a run in that tied the score, 3-3, and just one out. He got a popup to second and a fly to right to keep the score tied. “Burton did a fine job getting out of that situation without another run scoring,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “That was fortunate for us.” Burton got the first out of the seventh but walked two and was removed from the game.

INF Eduardo Nunez was on Minnesota’s bench on Sunday, nursing a hamstring strain that prompted his removal from Saturday’s game after the seventh inning. Nunez came to the ball park feeling better Sunday but manager Ron Gardenhire said he was not likely to play until at least Monday. “If you have a pulled hamstring,” Gardenhire said, “it’s more than day-to-day.” He was not initially placed on the disabled list but that could be revisited in the coming days.