LHP Caleb Thielbar had an adventurous seventh inning at Fenway Park on Monday night. He walked the first hitter, struck out the next, gave up a single, fanned the next batter and then got Brock Holt looking to end the inning and keep his team down by just one run.

RHP Kevin Correia, who gave up five runs on nine hits in four innings against the Red Sox in Minneapolis May 14, gave up just one run in six innings in Boston Monday night. He was the hard-luck loser (and the American League’s second eight-game loser) but has allowed one run in 12 innings over his last two starts. “That guy was tough,” Correia said of counterpart Rubby De La Rosa. “We had an opportunity early, but after that, he was real tough. I put us in a situation where we were in the game and that’s all I can really do.”

C Kurt Suzuki had one of Minnesota’s three hits Monday night and has a 10-game hitting streak against the Red Sox. That ties him with Seattle’s Kyle Seager for the longest active streak against Boston. Overall, he has hit in eight of his last nine games, batting .375 over that stretch.

RHP Phil Hughes, who has been one of the better pitchers in the American League after leaving the New York Yankees for the Twins, takes a 7-2 record and 3.17 ERA to the mound Tuesday night in the second game of the three-game series with the Red Sox. Hughes, 5-7 with a 5.40 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, had a no-decision quality start against Boston May 15. He is 3-4 with a 6.56 ERA lifetime at Fenway Park. Hughes comes in leading the American League in fewest walks -- 0.9 per nine innings.

INF Eduardo Nunez, who strained his right hamstring Saturday, was unavailable for the second straight game Tuesday.