RHP Yohan Pino will be summoned from Triple-A Rochester to replace struggling RHP Samuel Deduno for Thursday night’s start against the Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis. Asked about Pino, manager Ron Gardenhire said, “(He throws) 87-88, big curveball, really changes speeds well, just gets hitters out.” The Twins had Pino as their prospect and traded him away for RHP Carl Pavano in 2009. Pino, who will make his major league debut, signed back with the Twins as a minor league free agent last winter. He is 9-1 with a 1.82 ERA in 14 games (seven starts) for Rochester.

RHP Kyle Gibson, coming off seven shutout innings and a victory over the Detroit Tigers in his last start, makes his first career start against the Boston Red Sox in the series and road trip finale Wednesday. He has recorded two straight scoreless outings covering 14 innings. He is 2-3 with a 6.91 ERA against AL East teams in his brief career, 8-9 with a 4.75 ERA overall.

SS Danny Santana has had an interesting two games in Boston. On Monday night, he rounded first too far and cost his team a scoring chance. On Tuesday, he opened the game with a single and stole second. In the third inning, Santana hit a slow grounder to short, and he had no chance to beat it out because he slipped and fell on his face as he tried to get out of the batter’s box. He then doubled in the sixth inning, his third hit in two nights, and finished the game hitting .346. Santana has reached base in 11 of his past 12 games, hitting .345 over that span. He is batting .323 in 15 games in the leadoff spot.

DH Kendrys Morales, who came into Boston having hit safely in each of his first six games with the Twins, was stymied in two consecutive games by the Red Sox. He has gone 0-for-8 in Boston, striking out twice.

RHP Phil Hughes, who came in 5-0 with one no-decision in six road starts this season, was the hard-luck 2-1 loser against the Red Sox on Tuesday night. Hughes, who came in with a 6.56 lifetime ERA at Fenway from his time with the New York Yankees, went all the way, allowing eight hits. He didn’t walk anyone. He has walked only eight all season, the fewest among major league starters. He has a 25-inning streak without issuing a walk.

RHP Samuel Deduno was sent to the bullpen, and RHP Yohan Pino will be promoted from the minors to take his place in the rotation. Deduno said, “I‘m disappointed. I wanted the ball again. I’ll go to the bullpen and do my job. I’ll keep my head up. I‘m happy to be here.” Deduno is 2-5 with a 5.34 ERA in 15 games (eight starts).

INF Eduardo Nunez was unavailable for the third consecutive game. He strained his right hamstring Saturday.

CF Aaron Hicks will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Wednesday. Hicks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10 with a right shoulder strain.