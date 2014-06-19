RHP Yohan Pino, 30, will make his major league debut when he faces the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a four-game series in Minneapolis Thursday night. Originally a Twin, Pino was traded away in 2009 and re-signed with the Twins on a minor-league deal last winter. He was 9-1 with a 1.92 ERA in 14 games, seven starts, at Triple-A Rochester and replaces RHP Samuel Deduno (to the bullpen) in the rotation. He had 61 strikeouts in 61 innings at Rochester and has an 83-56 minor league record. At 30 years, 175 days, Pino will be the oldest Twins or Washington Senators starting pitcher to debut, according to Elias Sports Bureau. RHP Arnold Joseph “Jug” Thesenga was 30 years, 127 days when he debuted at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 1944.

RHP Kyle Gibson threw seven innings of one-hit ball Wednesday to run his scoreless-inning streak to 22 straight over three starts. But he couldn’t get a win even though his ERA dropped to 3.25. “I tell you what: That kid that pitched for them today? Wow,” Boston’s David Ortiz said of the 26-year-old Gibson. “Very impressive. For a young kid to have that sense of knowing what he’s doing and spotting his pitches the way he did, very impressive.”

RF Chris Parmelee -- who hit two homers, one a walk-off, against the Red Sox in Minneapolis last month -- hit another potential winner Wednesday, coming through against Boston closer Koji Uehara. He also had two of the three hits off Red Sox starter John Lackey. Parmelee is 7-for-15 in four games against Boston this season.

INF Eduardo Nunez missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring problem but ran the bases before the game and was available off the bench.

RHP Casey Fien, working as the closer with LHP Glen Perkins (17 saves) unavailable because of a back problem, gave up back-to-back home runs in the 10th to lose the game. “It’s the worst feeling in the world,” he said. “When you’ve got a pitching staff that threw like that and then they ask me to come up big and do my part (and) you come out with the L, it’s not a good feeling.”